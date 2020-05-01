’20 senior spotlight: Clackamas HS hurdler, sprinter to study elementary education at Cal State Bakersfield

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – a hurdler and sprinter from Clackamas High who will next compete for California State University, Bakersfield.
“I am always going to be super bummed out it and angry about not having my senior season but there is nothing really I can do about it,” Yoshishige said. “I just kind of learned to accept and have to be grateful that I have the opportunity to still compete in college.”
Clackamas Cavalier Kailee Yoshishige is on to the next.
The three-time state qualifier with the Mt. Hood Conference Champs has signed on for a full-ride scholarship with the Cal State Bakersfield Road Runners in her own backyard.
“It meant so much, especially with my family being there. It’s kind of showed after all of these hard years, because track is mentally really tough,” she said. “There were definitely times I wanted to quit, especially my parents, they were always the ones to remind me why I love the sport, even when I was at my lowest points so it was a big goal of mine ever since I started getting really competitive in track that I wanted to compete at the collegiate level so I knew they were so proud of me and it was so heartfelt and I loved it.”
When asked what she will be studying at CSUB, Yoshishige says:
“Elementary education. I had really good teachers that I had really great relationships with when I was in elementary school and just in school in general,” she said. “Specifically, my fourth-grade teacher. This year I actually was student teaching for her for my second year so I student taught for her in her fourth-grade classroom, but she just definitely made me very sure I wanted to be an educator.”
