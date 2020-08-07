PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The class of 2020 senior spotlight continues with a kid from Cleveland High School who has learned quite a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Brink isn't the biggest kid, nor the fastest arm, but the brains are all there under his cap - a tip to those thinkers on the hill.
"I still don't think I am overpowering guys with 96 mile-an-hour fastballs but I think one thing I do really well is I just like to compete. I like to go up there with a confident attitude and I just like to compete," Brink said.
Born and raised in the city of roses, it's where Brink's cleats are firmly planted. Brink will next dig in on the bump on The Bluff at the University of Portland.
"Obviously, the most important thing is I will still get to see my family. I know they were all disappointed they didn’t get to see me play my high school season so them being able to see me play in college, I think that is something both them and I will be very thankful for," said Brink. "Especially for my grandma. She has always been a longtime supporter of all of my athletic events. Personally, I was really disappointed that she wouldn’t’ be able to come out to any of our high school games and she wouldn’t be able to see me on a senior night stage because I feel for her that would have been a very special moment.”
Staying local for the family and for some higher learning, the 18-year-old righty will be throwing gas at the textbooks while looking to major in either mechanical engineering or physics.
"I am a big numbers and science guy. I really decided between those two," said Brink. "I know those are pretty rigorous majors so it’s going to be tough to balance with any collegiate sport.”
Brink knows COVID-19 is very real. He contracted the virus in July after attending his first and last baseball tournament this summer.
"The day I was exposed, I was pretty much asymptomatic for a week, then I started to develop a sore throat then the day after I got the sore throat. That’s when it really hit me. I was like, 103 fever, nausea, I completely lost my diet. I had a headache, but all of that stuff really only lasted for one day," Brink said.
Brink says he has changed what precautions he now takes.
“Being completely honest, I along with a lot of other people at the tournament did not follow the protocols - with wearing masks in the dugouts, and I really don’t have anybody else to blame but myself," said Brink. "So going forward, I know that for me personally it’s not something I want to experience again and I’m not sure it’s something anyone wants to experience just because of how bad it was just for that one day, so I am forcing myself to be very diligent with keeping myself clean and wearing a mask out in public even while I am working out as well.”
Live and learn - it's what the class of 2020 grad did the past four years at Cleveland High School.
So, what pride does he have being a Cleveland Warrior?
“Taking pride in representing the school and being, hopefully, a model athlete for the younger generations - that is something I definitely love to take pride in," said Brink.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.