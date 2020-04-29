'20 senior spotlight: Crescent Valley HS soccer player to study psychology at Willamette University

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Her team won back-to-back state championships in soccer, now Peyton Dale is finishing her senior year with remote learning at Crescent Valley High.
Nov. 16, 2019 seems like eons ago – it’s when Dale earned the 5A state title match MVP as her top-ranked Crescent Valley Raiders captured a second straight state cup.
“I was just watching videos about it today on Instagram and I just got that little feeling again when you watch yourself play or something and it’s just cool, but it’s sad knowing I am not going to get that again,” she said.
Soccer in the fall, hoops in the winter and tennis in the spring – Dale’s place was also in the classroom, scoring a 3.9 GPA and taking her to the next level of play for soccer and study, going into psychology at Willamette University.
“I always wanted to end up saying that I was successful in school and throughout all of that time. I have just always been a hard worker and don’t like slacking on stuff so anything that I do, I pretty much do 100 percent,” Dale said.
While there may be no games to play, Dale is pitching in at the family place of business: Wisecracks Café in downtown Corvallis.
“It’s hard owning a restaurant right now. For us, things have been a little bit tight but we are just keeping it a family business right now, so everything just stays within us and we are working hard to keep it going,” Dale said.
When asked what it means to be a Raider, Dale said, “Pretty much, I think we all have a lot of passion about activities at school and everyone is so supportive of each other. I really think that CV is just a really good community and we’re all tight and nobody really has any issues. It’s just a really nice and supportive community.”
