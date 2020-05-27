PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Ahmed Ibrahim, a senior at Parkrose High School, knows how to run the distance.
His parents lived in Kenyan refugee camps for two decades after fleeing the war in Somalia. His family came to the United States eight years ago.
“I am so blessed,” Ibrahim, who was born in Kenya, said. “It is a whole different world coming from Kenya to here. There is a lot of big opportunities here, for example, going to college.”
Ibrahim, 18, earned a full-ride scholarship to run for and learn at Boise State in Idaho. The distance runner will be the first generation college student in his family.
“It’s funny because they don’t think sports, they aren’t into sports, but they definitely support me, but they don’t understand that sports are what’s getting me the scholarship and into college, but they are really happy,” Ibrahim said, referring to his parents. “They are like, ‘oh, man, once you got to college you have to study to be a doctor, you have to become a doctor, you have to work with the government,’ I’m like, ‘okay, I’ll do that for sure!’”
In a large family of seven brothers and one sister, Ibrahim is a role model to many in his shoes, including the younger kids in his house.
“For me, when I grow up, I would love to tell them the difficulties I went through just so their process can be easier, I am definitely hoping I can inspire them,” Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim says he enjoys running because it challenges him in ways that other sports don’t.
“That’s one main thing that I love about it, and the environment and the community, it gets you, and the friends you make out of it is just awesome,” Ibrahim said.
