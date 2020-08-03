PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When the start of the new school year will begin with distance learning, some kids have already been participating in the online path for years, including a figure skater from Oregon Connections Academy.
Danika Lee was one of the nearly 500 members from the Oregon Connections Academy's graduating class of 2020.
"Nothing is handed to you and I think that has really prepared me for college too because it's a system built in the same way that you have to take control of your own learning," Lee said.
Controlling the controllables, Lee latched on to her love of figure skating after the Korean-born only child moved with her family from Minnesota to Portland a decade ago.
"When I was 9, I watched a TV show with Kim Yuna and it was just, it was so cool I had to try it and as soon as I got on the ice I fell in love with it," said Lee.
From TV to reality.
"It's more than anything I have done in my life before because it’s not just more love for it, it's also built my work ethic and really built all of my foundations," Lee said.
Carving up the ice for nearly half of her life, the 18-year-old is an incoming freshman at the University of Washington with an eye towards studying user experience and user interface - combining computer science and graphic design.
"I think there is a stereotype around online schooling, that we don’t get to do as much or we just that typical online schooling sort of thing, but I totally disagree with it because I was totally able to have more opportunities through that and they offer AP classes and you really take control of your own learning," said Lee.
Lee logged on for school time between ice time for the past five years.
"I am just so thankful to have the opportunity to do online school and to be able to be supported in the sport as much as I was, but I think it was good to know that it wasn’t just skating, it was education too. I didn’t have to exactly sacrifice one thing for the other," Lee said. "A lot of my friends struggled with the whole change and being socially distanced made them feel really lonely, but I felt really prepared for everything."
Lee's final competitive season was last fall. She and her Sherwood Ice Arena family have been swept off the frozen floor during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think I will always be able to cherish the memories of me going on these competitions. That is something I will never be able to feel happiness in that way, I might be able to achieve the same amount of happiness, but I don’t think I will ever feel the kind of happiness that competitive skating gave me," said Lee.
Supremely focused on her studies now, Lee's future in figure skating could be in coaching.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Congratulations and good for her! Connections Academy is a fantastic school!!
