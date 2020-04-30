’20 senior spotlight: Gresham High School football, baseball player looks toward a future as a firefighter

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – From football to firefighting, a Gresham High School senior is ready to serve his community for years to come.
“From the age of like eight, I believe, it was go, go, go,” Brayton Scott said.
Now it’s all stop, stop, stop for Scott, a four-year football lineman and All-Conference punter for the Gophers. But there will be no pitching BP this baseball season and thanks to the shortage of PPE, the Captain of the Gresham Fire Department’s cadets’ program has been placed on the back burner.
“I am always there for someone if they need someone,” Scott said. “I can be there for you and it’s a huge part of my life to help people, so I wanted to do that.”
The 18-year-old honor roll student will be attending Mt. Hood Community College in the Fall to chase down his EMT degree in pursuit of his firefighter dreams.
When asked what it means to be a Gresham Gopher, he said:
“It means a lot. I had my opportunities to probably go somewhere else and we moved at one point to the Barlow area, but I still wanted to go to Gresham because it was friends, and I just felt more welcome there,” Scott said. “It’s something that, when you get into it all with football and it’s a huge, cool thing. You get to wear the G on your helmet as our coach would say, it’s an honor to do it and it definitely is and definitely to play with it on your helmet is an honor too.”
If you'd like to submit a Senior Spotlight story, email Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.