GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Taylor Ramirez’s team-racing days are over, but that’s not stopping her from pursuing her dreams.
Ramirez will graduate from Gresham High School this year, where she participated on the dance and track and field teams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Gresham Rhytmettes never got to perform their final routine.
“Going to state, out of all the teams that were going this year, we were in the top five for the first time in a while.” Ramirez said.
The coronavirus also swiped her final long-distance runs with the shutdown of the track and field season.
“They talk about the ‘Runners High’, that?” Ramirez said. “I chase that. I love running.”
Ramirez also participated in choir, is on the school’s honor roll, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She planned to attend Concordia University this fall and run for the Cavaliers, but the university closed.
“I had an academic scholarship as well,” Ramirez said. “That was my dream school. I visited my sophomore year and I was like, this is the place. I cried. This is the place. This is where I want to go.”
Ramirez will now attend the University of Portland to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy, though she still refers to herself as a gopher.
“When I refer to myself as, ‘I go to Gresham, I am a Gopher’, that means I am resilient,” Ramirez said. “We are taught to exceed the expectations that people have for us and that we have for ourselves and I think that is really important and it’s a skill and a mindset that I have kept with me all through high school and I think it’s really going to prepare me for the rest of my life.”
