GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Emily Blank had high hopes for her senior softball season at Gresham High School, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s looking ahead to college in California.
Blank transferred to Gresham for her senior year after playing for three years at 3A Portland Adventist, where she set the single-season record for homers. She was looking forward to celebrating every inch of inning after suffering a devastating knee injury during the second and eventual final game of her high school basketball career sophomore year, which led to a grueling nine month recovery process.
“I definitely appreciated sports so much more because I went to every game and every practice and every tournament with my mom and sat on the bucket and watched people play, and sometimes I would be frustrated because some of the players took the sport for granted and got upset over things that naturally happen in softball, and I just wished I could be out there,” Blank said.
The springtime in Blank’s senior year was supposed to be the time of her life.
“I think I am more upset about the entire second semester of senior year being canceled because all of the seniors of 2020 didn’t get a lot of ‘lasts’,” Blank said.
No last day, last prom, or last drive-thru lunch. But there was a drive-thru Gresham High School graduation ceremony.
“It was in the K-Mart parking lot,” Blank said.
The better place to be might have bee Sasquatch Training in West Linn, where Blank did a lot of her work in recovery with her bat company club team with coach and mentor Scott Ackerman.
“He was with me and pushed me when I was on my little chair and he just came up with such good drills and really kept me moving when I wasn’t supposed to move,” Blank said. “I just appreciate him so much because he kept me going the entire time. I couldn’t have done it without him.”
The Sasquatch mentality put Emily on the path to Division 3 California Lutheran University in Thousands Oaks, where she plans to study kinesiology to one day become a physical therapist.
“I am excited that I am able to play in college because so many of the 2020 seniors didn’t get their senior night and had their last game without even realizing it was their last game, so I am just super grateful that I can play in college and play for my school,” Blank said.
Blank says part of being a Gresham Gopher means caring for other people.
“It means to be genuine, caring and to always lookout for the ones around you, and to just be nice and have very strong friendships with everyone,” Blank said.
