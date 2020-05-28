PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – From the Pacific Northwest to West Point, a National Honor Society senior from Jesuit High School is about to make a big move towards his future away from the track.
Lance Paglinawan shifted from middle-distance runner to hurdler his sophomore year. Senior season was supposed to be time for the captain to shine in the Metro League and on to state competition for Jesuit High.
“Just the fact that you prepared so much for this, just for it to come down so drastically, so suddenly, it was definitely a tough pill to swallow,” he said.
A drastic change in life, Paglinawan will head out to his U.S. military academy reception at West Point, New York in July.
“It’s an incredible honor for sure. I know that these opportunities don’t come often to a lot of people, so for the fact that I was considered a competitive candidate and being able to actually get into the institution is quite the honor and incredible opportunity that I am grateful for,” he said.
The admission process is rigorous, even for an active kid with a weighted GPA above a 4.0.
“It’s just not academic, it’s physical, you have to have leadership skills,” Paglinawan said. “What once seemed like a shot in the dark seemed like more of a possibility to me.”
He’s going above and beyond the call of duty, honor and country.
When asked what he’s hoping to accomplish, Paglinawan said, “I definitely want to work on my discipline. First, I want to work on my character. West Point is known for creating amazing leaders and I hope that I can first and foremost become one of those leaders. I can develop a work ethic and work on my integrity and be a better person in general. Hopefully that can translate well to when I am actually in the Army serving in active duty and be in charge of soldiers.”
Serving others at the Blanchet House of Hospitality, Paglinawan was a leader of women and men already, taking the long road every morning on the daily drive from home in Newberg to Jesuit’s campus in Beaverton.
When asked what it meant to be a Jesuit Crusader, Paglinawan said, “I am very grateful to come from that school. It is a great institution. There are a lot of names, a lot of associations with Jesuit for sure and I just think it’s an honor to have been there having represented in athletics… It just means a lot to have come from that institution.”
