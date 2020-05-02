’20 senior spotlight: Mountainside HS basketball, lacrosse player heads to Arizona hoping to join U of A lacrosse team

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Outdoor graduation ceremonies for the Beaverton School District around the metro league have been announced for early in August.
The class of 2020 marks the end to the first class that helped open up Mountainside Side High three years ago.
Life goes on for Mountainside High senior basketball and lacrosse player, Hailey Lines.
“My senior class, we were really good leaders on the team and I think that’s what the underclassmen will miss the most is how much we led them and taught them because not a lot of my team had much experience but we were able to bring that to them,” she said.
Hailey’s next line picks up at Pima Community College starting a new life with her best friend in the Arizona desert the plan is to then hopefully walk-on to and bear down with the club lacrosse team at the U of A in two years.
“I have lived in the same house my whole life,” Lines said. “I have always lived in Beaverton. My mom went to Beaverton High School, my sister did too so I am definitely ready for a change and get some nice, sun too!”
When asked what the best part was about being a Mountainside Maverick, she said:
“I think starting the new school was honestly the best part. The culture. Bringing everyone together,” Lines said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.