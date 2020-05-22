’20 senior spotlight: Pole vaulter at Sam Barlow HS will continue to hone his craft

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – It was supposed to be a big year for Conrad Greeley, a senior a Sam Barlow High School who had his eyes set on a Division 1 scholarship for college.
Greeley participates on his school’s track and field team as a pole vaulter.
“My goal this year was to get marks in track and field to get me a D1 scholarship, around there, but the season got canceled,” Greeley, the 6A state runner-up last year, said.
Greeley was part of Barlow’s small senior class who put up with construction on their home turf last spring as the Bruins had to practice at Gresham after the Gophers had first dibs on their homefield. He says he had high hopes for his season this year, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. But he’s not letting that stop him.
“My plans are just delayed a year,” Greeley said. “Sure, it’s disappointing. I was planning on going to a big school this year, but you know, crap happens. I didn’t get the worst of it.”
The altered reality has Greeley on a course to community college while continuing to hone his craft for the D1 opportunity.
“This was the big year,” Greeley said. “I put in more training this year than the past three years combined. It was supposed to be the fun year. It doesn’t do you any good to dwell on it, so I just go with the flow, I guess. Stuff happens. Get over it.”
Greeley is getting on with it towards a degree in computer science and connecting with longtime pole vault coach Rick Baggett on suggestion from his Barlow coach, another pillar of prep pole vaulting, Todd Wright.
“If it wasn’t for Todd, I would have no chance at college, just because Todd went out of his way, I would say 40-minutes after every practice to get that extra vault time with me,” Greeley said. “He was kind of like that guiding light. If I went to any other school, this wouldn’t have happened. Maybe another school, but Todd is both a committed coach and a good coach at the same time.”
If you know a high school senior that deserves some spotlight, email nick.krupke@kptv.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.