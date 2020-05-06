'20 senior spotlight: Sherwood HS equestrian rider to study biology, psychology at Pepperdine University

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – Among the sports and activities canceled this spring season has been Oregon high school equestrian teams.
FOX 12 went to the horse barn in Sherwood to meet a rider who has found a second home at Rolling Rock Farm.
“I was looking forward to a lot of the end of the year activities like prom and graduation and all of those things. We qualified for state, we were bronze in our district, so we were top three in our district and we were headed to state, but we didn’t get to do that, so it’s disappointing, but you know, it’s OK,” said Sherwood High School senior Natalie Driscoll.
It’ll all eventually be OK. A Sherwood High valedictorian with a 4.0, Driscoll has been riding and jumping horses since the 4th grade.
“Jumping gives me a rush that is a lot more exciting than being on the ground,” she said.
Galloping towards her sanctuary, before and during the pandemic, as a working student at Rolling Rock Farm.
“It has been really great because I get to come out and teach the little kids and it’s very therapeutic and it’s fun to be able to get out of school. Most kids have their sports, like track or whatever, and this is my sport and I get to be here all of the time after school,” Driscoll said.
Kobi is her horse.
“I have not bonded with a horse this well, ever! He is my dude. We do really well, and I ride him every day, so I think that says a lot because we just are together all of the time. He’s a good pal,” Driscoll said.
She will soon be hitting the dusty trail down south to the sandy beaches of Malibu to attend Pepperdine University to study biology and psychology.
“I am here so often it is like a second home, so I am going to miss it a lot, but I will come back in the summer,” Driscoll said.
When asked what the best part was about being a Sherwood High School Bowmen, she said, “I think that we have a great community and I think that we take a lot of pride in being a Bowmen and our sports are very… we are all very engaged with each other and supportive and I think that’s super special to have at your school.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.