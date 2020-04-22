SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – Jordyn Moullet-Dozier, a senior at Sherwood High School, will play softball and study exercise science at Pacific University.
Moullet-Dozier tore her left labrum this past fall and worked her way to be ready to play ball in the spring. Now, that will have to wait until she suits up next season for the Pacific University Boxers.
As a Bowmen at Sherwood High School, Moullet-Dozier says her team spent a lot of time together.
“We’ve done a lot of team bonding stuff,” Moullet-Dozier said. “There is a lot of friendships outside of the team that have been created and I have some of my best friends from high school playing on the softball team and it’s really awesome that I got that opportunity to make these kinds of friendships.”
Moullet-Dozier says her team’s athletic trainer, Ryan Ishihara, had the biggest impact on her while at Sherwood High School, where she played as middle infielder.
“He has definitely been a really big influence on what I want to do,” Moullet-Dozier said. “He’s been a really big influence on a lot of things that I have done. I am going to do exercise science as a major in college. I appreciate him a lot for everything he does.”
