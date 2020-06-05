SALEM, OR (KPTV) - While he can't be out on the diamond, a catcher for South Salem High School has been spending his off-time working on the farm.
"It has a small school feel and a 6-A size," said senior Greyson Hanowell.
Hanowell is a kid who knows all in the halls at South Salem High.
"Being a Saxon is all about friendship," Hanowell said.
Now that baseball has been put on pause, Hanowell has been working at Clark Farm and Nursery in Scio.
"It's good work right now. Ever since school got cancelled, I have been working here full time, and after I play catch and do what I need to do to stay baseball ready," said Hanowell.
The state semifinals last year turned out to be Hanowell's final game at South Salem. His next pitch will come next spring with Chemeketa Community College to begin pursuing a career in veterinary medicine.
"I am really grateful to play baseball and continue doing something that I really like to do," Hanowell said. "It takes a lot of stress off. When I go out and step on the field, it’s like, boom. That’s the world right there."
Hanowell's world reached far beyond the diamond - participating in South Salem's unified sports.
"The unified program at South is pretty special I would say. Just because of the relationships you build with your peers and being able to play games in sports that they may not normally be able to play and include them. Our whole main thing was inclusion and I think that is something we do really well at South," said Hanowell. "One huge thing I took away from that was being a servant to others. One thing I also learned was patience. Lots of patience. Being an athlete like me, used to going as hard you can, going all out and winning but in that class it was really in part of a huge team and really see others succeed so that was cool."
One thing people might not know about Hanowell is that he was the Saxon in the mascot costume.
"The secret untold. Now it's out there for everybody to know," Hanowell said. "That was actually really fun for me. I got into that regularly junior year. I was pretty present in a lot of the football games, basketball games, other fundraising events, so it was pretty fun."
So, how much did he enjoy it?
"Oh man, that was the best because you give people high fives that you normally don’t give high fives and you know, you make kids cry but it was pretty awesome. It was something that not everybody gets to do and I can look at that and say, I did that," said Hanowell.
