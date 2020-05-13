‘20 senior spotlight: Southridge HS basketball star to play with dad at U of P

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Southridge High School senior McKelle Meek is going back to the future to play Division 1 basketball for her old grade school coach, Mike Meek, at the University of Portland.
After arriving from a prosperous run for nearly a decade at George Fox, Coach Meek had the Pilots into the big dance for the first time since 1997 as West Coast Conference Tournament champs in his first season stewarding the program.
Mike Meek is McKelle Meek’s dad.
“When he got the job at Portland I kind of knew it was the perfect opportunity for me,” McKelle said. “I think my dad has done a great job in the past of keeping those two things separate. At home he is dad, on the court he’s coach, and so he is really good at respecting my boundaries in that aspect.”
McKelle is a two-time state champion with Southridge and now the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon. She says she is excited to put her skills to work at college ball.
“It’s so cool to see the bonds the girls have formed, I think they are super-close as a team, and so I am super excited to be able to join that, so I think with my dad, the style of basketball, I am real familiar with so it’s awesome to have him as a resource here at home so he can teach me and I can learn about the things they do as a team before I even come in as a freshman,” McKelle said.
Now, it’s the waiting game for McKelle to walk in summer graduation before the Metro League Player of the Year takes flight as a freshman in purple while day-dreaming of her early years with the Hawks.
“That was so awesome,” McKelle said. “I loved my teams my freshman and sophomore years and my freshman year especially, it was really awesome because the seniors just had this motivation that I never experienced before so that was so awesome to be part of and it will just be great to always remember those times because not many teams get to do that. Back-to-back especially.”
McKelle credits her family at Southridge for helping her to become the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon.
“I am really humbled and honored to receive those awards, but I give a lot of the credit to my teammates and my coaches for those awards, because I grew up playing with the same core group of girls since 4th grade, so it was great to grow together as a team and to just form those bonds, and my senior year was amazing, so it was really awesome to have those experiences with those girls,” McKelle said.
