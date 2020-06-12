PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hannah Hendrickson is a senior captain of the varsity lacrosse team at Sunset High School, but that doesn’t stop her from getting goofy with her friends.
Though Hendrickson’s season was cut short due to COVID-19, she’s looking forward to what’s ahead while also appreciating what’s now behind.
“I remember our last day of official practice,” Hendrickson said. “I was just being annoying and goofy self. I like to be that loud, obnoxious player on the field but also take things super seriously. People were just getting tired of me and I was like, ‘hey, this might be my last, have fun with it!”
Loud, proud, and anything but relaxed on the LAX field since the fifth grade, Hendrickson will soon pack her pencils and sticks to study biology at and play for Division II Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.
“It is a pretty historic college, actually,” Hendrickson said. “It started in the 1840’s. It was a monastery first and then eventually they turned it into college. It’s really cool. There are monks on campus.”
Hendrickson’s mom, Anita, is visiting New York for 13 weeks of nursing, where there was a major need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s amazing,” Hendrickson said. “We are super-proud. I was super supportive because I want to go in the health career profession and as a health career worker you are supposed to step up to the call. You are supposed to help where it’s needed.”
Like her mom, Hendrickson is looking forward to a possible career in medicine. She says she is thankful for her time as an Apollo.
“I feel really blessed to be an Apollo,” Hendrickson said. “I was part of student government too and this year, I was in charge of ‘Cram the Stands’, our big pediatric cancer research fundraiser, and that was so amazing. Just being able to raise that money and to see the school come together. I think Sunset does a great job with their teaching staff. I feel like a lot of kids really appreciate the teachers and the teachers really care about you as a person rather than you as a student.”
If you know of a high school athlete who deserves the spotlight, please email Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.