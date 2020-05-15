’20 senior spotlight: Tualatin HS softball player heads to St. Martins to pursue psychology

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Once at a crossroads in deciding to continue in her favorite sport, a Tualatin High schooler will next play ball up I-5.
Tia Ridings and her Tualatin Timberwolves were riding high into 2020 as the top-ranked softball team in the state.
“This year, we were really looking at it as our redemption year,” she said.
Ridings and Tualatin were left defeated before ever playing an inning.
“More than anything, everyone is feeling a loss, almost like mourning the season,” she said.
The daylight since has the Timberwolves still bonding without any ball.
“One of our players, her 16th birthday was a little while ago in April and some of us did a little drive by thing for her so we’ve been staying together and just trying to keep each other up and positive and staying together as much as we can right now,” Ridings said.
Playing the game since she was 8, she had just fallen back in love with the game after taking some time off from the diamond between winning it all with her Pack of Wolves as a sophomore and falling short by a single run in the title game last June.
“I am a big believer in, everything happens for a reason and I feel like I definitely wouldn’t,” Ridings said. “If I would have kept playing, I wouldn’t be in love with the game and I might not have been going to play in college, maybe, I don’t know what that would have looked like but I definitely wouldn’t be as joyful and passionate about it so I just think I am a happier person and happier with softball.”
Sticking with it and standing out in the circle and at the plate, plus cross country in the Fall, Ridings has committed to play on an academic and athletic scholarship to study psychology at St. Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington.
“I am super-stoked, I am really, really grateful. Softball to me is kind of my release. I’ve had a lot just through the years that I have been battling and softball has always been what makes me feel unstoppable and is a place where I can go and I feel like I don’t have to think about anything else that’s going on, I just get to play,” Ridings said.
