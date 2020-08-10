VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - While Big Sky Conference schools like Portland State University won't get on the football field until the spring, more open states like Idaho will be allowed to begin practices this week.
Caleb Jordan is an incoming University of Idaho freshman from Vancouver whose college career took a different turn.
"I want to have a season of course but just with everything going on, I really have no idea where they are going or what will happen with the season," said Jordan.
From his down in Moscow, Idaho, Jordan is rested, tested and awaiting the first day of official fall camp with the Vandals.
"When you get here, it’s a mandatory five-day quarantine and then you wait for your test results, and of course, you are anxious to get out there and be with the team because that is what you want to do when you get here instead of just wait," Jordan said. "It’s all part of the process and just making sure everybody else is staying healthy as well."
Jordan believes Idaho is handling COVID-19 protocols and safety well.
"The way they are doing it - and we haven’t had a lot of cases inside or on the team at all. Of course, there were some when we got here just in Moscow in general, but with the team, there hasn’t been much," said Jordan. "They are keeping us well and safe and making sure everybody is well and being able to practice and keep that flow.”
Beyond football, no matter if the Vandals play non-conference games or not, it's on to the studies flow with a hybrid of online and in-person studies for Jordan who is interested in psychology.
"Just learning about the brain. Just with me growing up and having a couple of concussions. Just learning different ways that affects you and outside of concussions, mentally just how things trigger certain things, certain situations trigger certain reactions in your brain and how all of that stuff works," Jordan said.
Jordan was grounded after suffering a torn meniscus in week 7 with his Union High School Titans last fall, then came the fall of the spring sports season, which meant no time on the diamond as well.
"It was basically to play baseball for my mom because it was my last year, so that would have been fun for her, but yeah," said Jordan.
Jordan is no stranger to new surroundings after attending two years at Jefferson High School, it was on to Clackamas High School then senior year at Union where it meant a lot to be a Titan.
"It was everything. When I first got there, it was super welcoming. The team brought me in as one of their own, I made a lot of brothers. Brothers I will have for the rest of my life from there," Jordan said. "Coach Ro is one of the best coaches I ever had, and he just made everything feel at home. The learning process, learning a new playbook for the third year in a row, made it a lot easier."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
