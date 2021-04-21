20-year-old convicted on multiple counts in Washington Co. child sex abuse case

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A 20-year-old man has been found guilty of six counts of first-degree sodomy according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Jesus Gongora Dominguez was found guilty on April 15.
In December of 2019, the victim disclosed to a mandatory reporter that he was sexually abused by Dominguez four years prior. Hillsboro police were notified and talked with the victim and his family.
Investigators say the victim reported that the defendant had sexually abused him multiple times. He told investigators that the defendant would lure him into his bedroom with the promise of candy or video games and would sexually abuse him. He told the victim not to tell anyone about the abuse.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office commends the victim in this case for his bravery in reporting this abuse.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 7, 2021. Dominguez will remain in custody until that time.
