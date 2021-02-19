PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The deadly shooting of 30-year-old man that occurred nine years ago outside a bowling alley in southeast Portland remains unsolved.
On Feb. 19, 2012, at 1:28 a.m., officers responded to a shooting outside the Grand Central Restaurant & Bowling Lounge, located at 808 Southeast Morrison Street.
30-year-old Robert Greene, who was an employee at Grand Central, was found at the scene suffering from traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Police said an autopsy determined that Greene died of a single gunshot wound.
The only suspect information provided is that the shooter is a Black man, according to police.
Investigators know that there were several witnesses outside at the time of the shooting, according to police, but none of those witnesses have provided information.
The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help in solving Greene's murder.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at crimestoppersoforegon.com or www.p3tips.com/823.
(2) comments
Article says shooter was a BLACK MAN. Can't believe that was even allowed in the article.
Good Lord, you better call out the snowflake Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team.
