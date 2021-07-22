PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are hoping the public can help them solve a murder that remains unsolved after seven years.

Paul William Krekeler, 19, was found dead on July 22, 2014, after officers responded to the report of a shooting at Southeast 57th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street in the Woodstock neighborhood. The medical examiner determined that Krekeler died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

During the investigation, detectives learned that several neighborhood residents heard several gunshots before Krekeler's body was found. Police said Krekeler appears to have run northbound on SE 57th before collapsing in a yard on the southwest corner of SE 57th and SE Harold. The residents of the home do not appear to have any connection to him.

Witnesses reported that a white SUV or truck was seen leaving southbound on SE 57th after the gunshots, according to police. At this time, it has not been confirmed that the vehicle is related to the shooting. No motive has been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.