PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau, in a partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man that occurred in 2015.
In the early morning of Oct. 3, officers responded to a report of someone shot outside the Pallas Club at 13639 Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police said Maurice Anthony Gaston was found dead at the scene. Gaston is survived by his wife and two children.
The suspect has been described as a Black man, police said.
Homicide detectives have released a surveillance video of the shooting to help identify the suspect. Police said the video was released with consent from the Gatson family. The video is graphic in nature and may upset some viewers, and discretion is advised.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit an anonymous tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smartphone or tablet.