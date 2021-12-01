PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that occurred four years ago.

On the night of Nov. 28, 2017, officers responded to the report of a shooting and a crash north of Southeast Stark Street on Southeast 157th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a white SUV that had crashed.

Police said Kacey Adam Platt, 33, was located inside the crashed SUV suffering from traumatic injuries. Platt was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Platt died of a gunshot wound.

Reward offered to help solve deadly 2020 shooting of 37-year-old man in downtown Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting tha…

No suspects have been located, and a suspect description is not available. No additional details about the investigation have been released by police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.