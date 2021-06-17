PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a murder that occurred three years ago.

In the early morning hours of June 17, 2018, 30-year-old Barak Rosen was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the temporary Grant High School site, located at 3905 Southeast 91st Avenue. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Rosen died of homicidal violence as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

FOX 12 spoke with Rosen's family in 2018 who said he had moved to Portland from California and did not know why someone would do this to their son. Police said there is no suspect information and no known reason why Rosen would become a victim of violence.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.