PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to solve a murder that occurred three years ago.
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2018, 30-year-old Barak Rosen was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the temporary Grant High School site, located at 3905 Southeast 91st Avenue. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Rosen died of homicidal violence as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Rosen's family said in 2018 that he had moved to Portland from California and did not know why someone would do this to their son. Police said there is no suspect information and no known reason why Rosen would become a victim of violence.
FOX 12 spoke with Rosen's family in California on Thursday. They've been saving money and are adding $10,000 to the existing $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Rosen's father has a message for anyone who may know something about the crim.
"Do the right thing for yourself. There is a reward. Again, we are putting up our own money - $10,000," said Jerry Rosen. "And, again, we will not let this stand. We are not going away, and these individuals, these cowards, will be caught."
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.