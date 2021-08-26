PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man that occurred more than a year ago.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2020, officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the 13900 block of Southeast Main Street. Police said Sammie Lee West III was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police ID young man shot, killed in SE Portland early Saturday morning PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a young man shot and killed in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner said West’s cause of death was from a gunshot wound and declared it a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit an anonymous tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.