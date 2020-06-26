MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon International Air Show has been added to the list of events that have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon International Air Show officials said ongoing safety concerns and restrictions related to the pandemic led to the cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at the McMinnville Airport.
"We did all we could to try to hold the air show this year, but we will always make safety of our guests our number one priority. In the end, that concern overrode all other considerations," said Bill Braack, president of the Oregon International Air Show. "While we are disappointed to not host an event this year, we are quickly pivoting to what will be a big year for our organization in 2021. We are thrilled that 2021 will be the first time our organization hosts two different events of which we will be making some exciting announcements in the next several weeks. It’s going to be a very busy year for us."
Officials said an air show will occur in McMinnville on July 30 through Aug. 1, 2021. An air show will also be held on May 21-23, 2021 at the Hillsboro Airport.
For more information about the air show, visit oregonairshow.com.
