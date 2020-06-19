PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - A popular event that has been taking place in eastern Oregon for 110 years will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials posted on social media that the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon 2020 events have been canceled.
The events were scheduled to take place in September.
In a statement, officials said the decision to cancel was "a really tough one, but a necessary one."
Officials also went on to say, "We are comforted knowing our community is not being put in harm's way with the novel coronavirus, for that would be a burden we could not bear."
A donation fund called "LET'ER BUCK CARES" has been established to support and benefit the community organizations that rely on the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
All 2020 ticket holders and supporters can donate to those organizations by visiting www.pendletonroundup.com/p/tickets/leter-buck-cares-fund.
Officials said ticket holders will have four options for their purchased 2020 tickets:
- Designate that the refund of purchased tickets will go to the LET’ER BUCK CARES fund.
- Provide a combination of refund and designation of some of those funds to LET’ER BUCK CARES fund.
- Roll purchased tickets to our 2021 event.
- Receive a refund for purchased tickets.
Officials said they are also working with the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce to provide some stimulus funds to benefit community businesses that will feel an impact caused by the lack of visitors.
