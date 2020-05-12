PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s famous Pickathon announced it will be postponing the festival until 2021.
The Oregon festival was scheduled for July 30th through Aug. 2.
The annual event now draws thousands of music and comedy fans out to Happy Valley and has been called "as magical as a childhood dream."
"We're a very artist-focused festival and we're very experience and attendees and family-focused and so it's sad, but it's, you know, you need to be hopeful," Zale Schoenborni, Pickaton organizer said. "You need to think that the future is going to allow arts and community and music to thrive again."
Organizers say they are unable to issue refunds, but ticket holders can exchange them for a future Pickathon or donate the cost of their tickets to support the future of the festival.
Additional information can be found on their website.
