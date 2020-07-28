PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Marathon will not be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement on the Portland Marathon website, officials say the decision to cancel the race and related events was due to continued COVID-19 spikes and tightening restrictions.
The race was scheduled to take place on October 4.
All registered participants will receive an email about their options.
Officials say the Portland Marathon will happen next year on Sunday, October 3.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
