WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Fair will not take place during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made Thursday by the Washington County Fair Board.
“This decision has been a tough one for us,” says Fair Board President, Gary Seidel. “We had sincerely hoped we could move forward with the 2020 edition of our fair. This was to have been the debut of expanding the fair to 10 days and incorporating the new Wingspan Event and Conference Center into the fair, which is why this is extra painful for us and the staff to have to cancel this year after so much planning and anticipation."
Seidel went on to say that there were too many unknowns related to keeping the community safe and what might be allowed in relation to mass gatherings.
The fair was scheduled to take place July 24 through Aug. 2.
Organizers say they look forward to bringing back the fair in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
And politics rears its ugly head again.
