TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - An annual festival that brings aerial fun to the city of Tigard has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of the Festival of Balloons announced the cancellation Friday. They say the "difficult decision" was made "due to COVID-19 and its continued impact on health and welfare of our community."
The festival was scheduled for June 25-27.
Every year the festival partners with nonprofits to produce the event and help raise funds.
Organizers are asking people to consider a cash donation to help support the festival and its affiliated nonprofits this year in lieu of the event.
Anyone who wishes to donate can find more information by contacting info@tigardballoon.org.
