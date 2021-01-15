PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Shamrock Run will be virtual this year due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings in Oregon, race officials Friday.
Last year's event was canceled after Governor Kate Brown banned large gatherings in response to the beginning of the pandemic.
People who have registered for this year's event will be given the option to defer to 2022 or transfer to the virtual run.
Those wanting to participate in the virtual run can sign up starting Friday, Jan. 15. Registration is open through March 14.
Officials said 10 percent of registration fees and store purchases will be donated to Friends of Doernbecher Grant Program, which funds innovative projects and cutting-edge research that directly benefit current and future Doernbecher patients and families.
The Shamrock Run is scheduled to return to Waterfront Park on March 13, 2022.
Learn more at www.shamrockrunportland.com.
(1) comment
'2021 Shamrock Run will be virtual due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions' The organizers of this have no backbone. Run the race, give Kate the tyrant the proverbial middle finger.
