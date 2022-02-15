PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers unveiled their secondary jersey on Tuesday which will feature pink and crimson colors, instead of the traditional green and gold.

The club said the "Heritage Rose" jersey is a vibrant, rose-themed kit - an ode to the Rose City. The jersey features a pink-forward colorway highlighted by a rose floral pattern across the front.

The jersey will feature Alaska Airlines and TikTok as the club's official jersey partners.

"In collaboration with our partners at Adidas, we are excited to push the boundaries of our traditional design aesthetic and expand the club’s brand iconography and color family," said Mike Golub, president of business for the Timbers. "We think this is one of our most unique and distinct kits in the history of the club and are excited to share it with our supporters."

The Heritage Rose is the first of the club's 15 MLS jerseys to not feature their traditional color palette.

"When we started developing the Heritage Rose with the Timbers, our combined objective was to pay homage to the Rose City by developing a bold and unique pattern, introduce a new and vibrant color palette, and stay authentic to the city and Timbers fans," said Skate Noftsinger, director of sports marketing of Adidas soccer. "Our design process led us to a jersey that both fans and players will wear proudly for Rose City."

The jersey features two custom embellishments: The phrase "Rose City 'Til I Die," also known as RCTID, on the inside neck of the collar, and the jocktag features a skull, a rose, a Latin translation of Rose City ‘Til I Die, and the King of Clubs playing card – a nod to the famous tifo by the Timbers Army.

The club is set to debut the new kits at the 2022 season opener at Providence Park on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. against New England Revolution.

The Heritage Rose kit is available for purchase online. It will also be available at the PTFC Authentics primary team store located at Providence Park at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.