SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Today lawmakers are back on the grind as today marks the first of the 35-day, 2022 Oregon short legislative session.
In a short period of time leaders will look to consider 250 bills and distribute between 1.5 and 2 billion in funding.
So, what's on the list when it comes to this legislative session? FOX 12 spoke with Democratic Senate Majority Leader, Rob Wagner, who said he is focused on three main topics of conversation.
“First, continuing to help our local communities recover from the pandemic is still on everybody’s mind. So, whatever we can do across the state for communities, that’s going to be key," said Wagner. "Second, is looking at our workforce, whether that’s in education or human services, to make sure they get the support that they need to be able to help underserved communities."
Lastly, promoting access, equity, and success for Oregon students in public education by creating a safe environment for our youth.
House Republicans are preparing for a more solution-based approach within the 2022 legislative session.
In a release sent out by the Oregon House Republican Caucus, House Republican leader Vikki Breese-Iverson said, “this short session is about budgetary and technical fixes from the long legislative session.”
Breese-Iverson went on to say, “House Republicans will use the 2022 Legislative Session to fix failures from Democrat leadership,” by focusing on the following:
Restoring education standards.
Holding the state government accountable.
Enabling our law enforcement to do its job.
They want to work to remove roadblocks to health care access.
They want to work to give Oregonians the freedom to recover financially from government-mandated shutdowns by fighting the state's regulatory mandates.
Senator Wagner tells FOX 12 both Democrats and Republicans are going to do what it takes to solve problems for Oregonians as one. Wagner also mentioned that within every session 90 percent of bills receive broad bipartisan support, and he’s hoping this session will be the same.