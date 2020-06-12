PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Friends and family members of Brian Spaulding, a man found shot to death at a Portland home three years ago, continue to offer a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Spaulding, 36, was found dead in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue on June 12, 2017. The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Investigators say there is still no suspect information or known motive in the case.
Spaulding’s friends and family held a benefit in 2018 to raise money for the cash reward. To be eligible, a person with information would need to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
