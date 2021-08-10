211 ready to help people during the heat wave; this time operating 24/7 with more staffing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We’re in another heat wave with the potential for triple digit temperatures this week.

Tuesday the Governor, Multnomah County, and the City of Portland all declared states of emergency.

Government officials and organizations are trying to make sure everyone’s prepared after the heat wave in June became a mass casualty event with nearly 100 deaths statewide.

"I think collectively we’re all better prepared," Dan Herman, the CEO of 211 info said.

211 has increased staffing, kept on people who may not have been needed otherwise as COVID-related call volumes have decreased, and reduced training time to get people on the phone faster.

"We’ve been having existing staff do overtime to cover some of those shifts and then they’re being augmented and complimented by new hires," Herman said.

Plus they’re making it easy to get straight to the heat-related information.

"At the top of the phone tree right after you tell us what language you want to communicate in, the first option will be if you’re calling for cooling center resources, push this number and you’ll be directed to a live human," he said.

Herman said there are some difficulties still; they can’t predict call volume and those wait times.

And when they’re connecting people to cabs or rideshare services to get to cooling centers, they can’t predict how many drivers will be on the road or what exactly that wait might be.

They are able to transfer people in immediate need to 911.

He said there are always variables but they're ready to help: "I think this is gonna potentially be a better outcome and I’m more confident in preparation both for us and the system this go around."