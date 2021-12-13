MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Salem early Saturday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
At about 3:19 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a serious crash on Joseph Street Southeast near Highway 22. An investigation revealed a silver Toyota Camry was traveling east on Joseph Street SE when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Enrique Smith, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
The sheriff's office said investigators have not determined if speed or weather conditions were contributing factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032 and reference case number 21-29321.