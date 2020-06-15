BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Some 24 Hour Fitness location in Oregon will close after the national gym chain announced that it has filed for bankruptcy.
The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced its facilities to remain closed for months, as well as many other local businesses.
The gym says it will close more than 100 gyms in 14 states due to the voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Its locations in downtown Beaverton and off Northeast 72nd Drive in Vancouver are among the locations that will close.
“Removing these financial and operational constraints will allow us to focus on our network of approximately 300 existing clubs nationwide,” Tony Ueber, CEO, said in a statement. “We will have the financial flexibility to upgrade our equipment and expand and improve our fitness offerings to best serve our members and continue our transformational journey.”
The gym as a full lists of the clubs that are closing posted on their website.
Gold’s Gym filed for bankruptcy in May and is also closing some locations.
