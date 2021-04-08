26 firefighters respond to fire at auto body shop in Vancouver, no injuries reported

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - More than two dozen firefighters responded to a commercial fire in Vancouver Wednesday evening.
At about 10:17 p.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to a fire in the 2700 block of Northeast Andresen Road.
Video provided to FOX 12 showed flames coming from Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting.
Hearing reports of large fire in Vancouver at the Maaco building on NE Andresen. A viewer just sent me this video, looks like crews have arrived. #Vancouver @fox12oregon #fire pic.twitter.com/QFgmE8SdRY— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 8, 2021
Vancouver Fire told FOX 12 that 26 firefighters responded and were on scene in about six minutes. It took crews about 71 minutes to put out the fire because they had a difficult time accessing the building.
Firefighters made their way into the building through the roof and side.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Vancouver Fire said crews were called out to a second commercial fire at about 1:48 a.m. Thursday at Jay's Stop & Go, located at 5620 Northeast Gher Road.
Firefighters quickly knocked the fire out. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.