26 people arrested at protest outside PPB North Precinct

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Twenty-six people were arrested on Saturday after protesters gathered outside of the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct and blocked streets, according to Portland police.
The crowd met at about 9:30 p.m. at Alberta Park on 1905 Killingsworth Street and marched to the precinct on North Emerson Street. The crowd of an estimated 75 people were dressed in black with some wearing “armor, helmets, masks and carrying shields and/or umbrellas,” police said.
Police warned protesters that they would be “subject to citation, arrest or the use of crowd control agents, including and not limited to tear gas and impact weapons” if they engaged in criminal activity or remained on the street.
Police later clarified that the term “tear gas” is required by state law to be included in such warnings despite the term being forbidden from being used by an order by Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Citing safety concerns for the crowd, police moved in to clear the road and made targeted arrests, police said. In total, 26 people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County jail. Those arrested were:
- Grace Garlough, 29, of Portland -- Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Sara Rider, 30, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Kayla Upperman, 33, of Wood Village, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Alyssa Eldridge, 27, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Liam Beckman, 25, Unknown Residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Sara Buerk, 25, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Kyle Wolfson, 38, Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Joel Hanson, 20, of Gresham, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- John Doe, unknown age, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- Kevin Cook, 34, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Erik Gallup, 40, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Jonathan Bordas, 35, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second
- Degree, Attempted Escape in the Third Degree
- Kathryn Johnson, 24, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Kellie Heilberg, 22, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Amanda Seaver, 31, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Molly Peterson, 18, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Anne Johnson, 29, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Kelsey Marley, 26, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Madeline Kay, 23, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Judy Katz, 42, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Timothy Douglas, 24, of Clackamas, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Matthew Gregg, 32, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Ashley Marcle, 20, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Margaret Tapley, 27, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- Jeremy Tellone, 28, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Alexander Israel, 23, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
