27,000 toys donated to annual FOX 12 Les Schwab Toy Drive

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local charities and nonprofit organizations picked up thousands of toys on Friday for the 2020 FOX 12 Les Schwab Toy Drive.
It looked a bit different this year as toys were stored at TriMet's warehouse instead of the FOX 12 station due to the pandemic.
Nonprofit Toy & Joy Makers stepped up to help with loading at the warehouse on Friday.
Toy & Joy Makers Vice President Patrick McMahon says there were 27,000 toys donated for the drive this year, which will go to 90 organizations.
"I've got 130 bags of stuffed animals," McMahon said. "I've got 225 bicycles, all various sizes. And I have about 300 bigger items so big games or big art supply things that are just not going to fit in a bag."
While this year was different, Les Schwab says the donations were just as strong as previous years.
"I think this is a really really positive end to our year just to show what our communities are still doing, even more than in years past," Les Schwab spokesman, Dorian Moore said. "I mean this is our 25th year doing and this could be our biggest haul ever."
FOX 12 spoke with some of the organizations receiving toys this year, like Bradley Angle a domestic violence services organization.
During the pandemic FOX 12 previously reported domestic violence centers have seen a spike in calls.
Bradley Angle says it's crucial to reach out to families right now.
"It's critical to keep everyone in you know, keep our hands interlocked with each other and keep everyone connected," Bradley Angle spokesperson, Ann Hawkins said.
Another organization receiving the toys is Pacific Northwest Outreach serving Native Americans on reservations.
"It's unbelievable the smiles on their face. And we allow them at the reservations to give to their own people, their own children because we're not them. And so we honor their cultures and how they want to it. So it's very exciting," Pacific Northwest Outreach spokesperson, Char McPherson said.
Next year organizers are hoping the pandemic won't impact the toy drive.
