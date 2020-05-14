PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Twenty-eight Oregon counties have been approved to begin Phase 1 of reopening, Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday.
While majority of the counties that applied have been approved to reopen on Friday, applications for Marion County and Polk County were not approved.
Gov. Brown said applications for three counties - Jefferson, Morrow and Umatilla - remain under review.
The 28 counties approved for Phase 1 reopening are:
- Baker
- Benton
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Malheur
- Sherman
- Tillamook
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
- Yamhill
Thirty-three of the 36 counties in Oregon applied to reopen for Phase 1. Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties have chosen to wait until they're better prepared.
FOX 12 asked Gov. Brown whether people living in counties that have not reopened should travel to counties that are approved. The governor said she knows it's hard, but people in the Portland metro area are advised to limit travel and be thoughtful to fellow Oregonians and to not overwhelm the counties that are approved to reopen.
Under Phase 1, sit-down restaurants and bars, barbers and salons, and gyms can open but in a limited capacity and must follow strict guidelines that differ based on each sector.
Gov. Brown says in-person gatherings up to 25 people are allowed too, but people need to continue practicing physical distancing.
In order to have been approved for Phase 1 of reopening, counties must prove that they meet these prerequisites:
- Declining prevalence of COVID-19
- Minimum testing regimen
- Contact tracing system
- Isolation/quarantine facilities
- Finalized statewide sector guidelines
- Sufficient health care capacity
- Sufficient PPE supply
For more on county application statuses, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/reopening-oregon#countyStatuses.
