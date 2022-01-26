PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Wednesday that Javontae Barquet, 29, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
The sentence requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years before becoming eligible for parole. Barquet fatally shot two people and robbed a gas station in downtown Portland over the course of four hours between November 19 and 20, 2018.
After shooting 70-year-old Carol Horner under the west end of Morrison Bridge, Barquet attempted to steal a pack of cigarettes from a gas station on Southwest 4th Avenue and West Burnside Street. He threatened the clerk with a gun but ran when the clerk reached for his own gun, according to the Multnomah County DA’s office.
Barquet shot his second victim, Brian Hansen, 51, just after midnight on November 20 on the Burnside Bridge. Video surveillance caught Hansen walking on the bridge while being followed by an individual pulling a wheeled suitcase consistent with the suitcase from the Chevron robbery. A flash that turned out to be a gunshot can be seen in the surveillance video where Hansen’s body was found.
Police found and arrested Barquet on November 20, 2018 booking him into the Multnomah County Jail. Testing confirmed that the gun in Barquet’s possession was used in both homicides.