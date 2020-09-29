2nd grade teacher in Eugene named Oregon's 2021 Teacher of the Year

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education named a 2nd grade teacher as Oregon's 2021 Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.
Nicole Butler-Hooton, who teachers at Irving Elementary School in Eugene, was recognized during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday afternoon, joined by Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, Bethel School District Superintendent Chris Parra, and Irving Elementary Principal Nathan Bridgens.
“Every day, Nicole demonstrates how inclusive and culturally competent education has the power to shape our future for generations to come,” said Gov. Brown said. “Her seamless incorporation of equity into the classroom sets an example for us all, as we work to make Oregon a welcoming place that sets every student up for success from cradle to career.”
Butler-Hooton is a Siletz and Apache tribal member. The board says she is committed to her community, family, and friends, both in and outside of her classroom.
The Oregon Teacher of the Year program is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education in partnership with the Oregon Lottery.
Butler-Hooton was awarded 2021 Regional Teacher of the Year in May and receives a $5,000 cash award as 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year. A matching $5,000 is also awarded to Irving Elementary.
