PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested in connection with a fire authorities say was intentionally set outside the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct.
The fire was started on the north side of the building on June 26 around 2:15 a.m. Investigators say the fire was started by people associated with protest activity outside the building.
Gresham police and the Portland Fire & Rescue Investigation Unit on Tuesday night found and arrested 18-year-old Rollin Tristan Fodor in connection with the crime. Fodor is facing charges including riot and first-degree arson.
Portland police on Wednesday morning also arrested 22-year-old Gavoughn Streeter-Hillerich. Streeter-Hillerich was arrested in the 1500 block of North Terry Street. He is facing charges including riot and arson in the first degree in connection with the fire at the North Precinct.
Police say he is also facing charges in connection with an incident on June 8 when demonstrators blocked traffic on Interstate 84; Those charges include riot, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Streeter-Hillerich's booking photo was not available as of Wednesday late afternoon. Anyone with information about any fire-related crime is asked to call (503) 823-INFO.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(14) comments
His parents must be so proud.
Good idea support this low life and get him some funds you IDIOT.
$100 heading to your commissary account right now.
FBI investigating your comment account right now.
Exterminate him before he kills someone. Wheeler won't like losing one of his allies, but that's too bad.
Way to go. At 18, Arson is an A-1 Felony, with possible 25 yrs to Life. This punk is going to do serious time.
Rollin his way to a life of crime.
Hey...I see what you did there. [wink]
He is eighteen years old and just makes bad choices. No one should cry for this boy because he is old enough to know better. Our nation is full of young cry babies that want safe spaces,the freedom to go around and destroy stuff and a get out of jail free card.
He hasn’t had a lot of luck in his short life - was a runaway about two years ago; doesn’t seem to have had any role models leading to a poor choice - was his anger directed at the Police or at how miserable his life was?
Or was he being paid by a leftist organization?
@ Royce: And you know this HOW?
Google search - was a runaway in Oct. 2018 via Oregon Missing Persons. No sympathy for this person at all; he made the choice to set fire to the Precinct putting Police Offers and others lives at risk - completely unacceptable.
Like it matters? We all learn right from wrong at an early age. We KNOW that setting fire to a building, especially when people might be inside that building..is wrong.
