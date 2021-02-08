3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Oregon-Washington border

PARKDALE, OR (KPTV) – A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Oregon-Washington border Monday night, according to the USGS.
The earthquake struck around 9:34 p.m. just southeast of Parkdale at a depth of five kilometers.
The USGS said the epicenter was about 21 miles from The Dalles, 33 miles northeast from Sandy and 37.1 miles from Washougal.
3.6 quake right under Upper Hood River Valley (near Parkdale) at 9:34pm. Did you feel it? Event was revised from 4.0 to 3.6 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qZl33BbXjT— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) February 9, 2021
There have been no reports of damages.
