3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Oregon-Washington border

PARKDALE, OR (KPTV) – A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Oregon-Washington border Monday night, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck around 9:34 p.m. just southeast of Parkdale at a depth of five kilometers.

The USGS said the epicenter was about 21 miles from The Dalles, 33 miles northeast from Sandy and 37.1 miles from Washougal.

There have been no reports of damages.

