PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 78.
The health department also reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, bringing the state total to 2,002. The new cases reported on Tuesday are in the following counties, according to OHA:
- Clackamas: 2
- Coos: 1
- Klamath: 2
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 10
- Multnomah: 22
- Umatilla: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 7
After receiving updated residency information, Benton and Yamhill Counties both transferred cases to other Oregon counties on Monday. This led to an overall increase of 46 new cases statewide, and an increase of 48 new cases for the counties, according to OHA.
All three deaths reported on Tuesday involved people with underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 76th COVID-19 death involved a 61-year-old woman living in Washington County. She tested positive on March 16 and died on April 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Oregon’s 77th COVID-19 death involved a 61-year-old woman in Washington County. She tested positive on March 24 and died on April 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
The state’s 78th COVID-19 death involved a 65-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He tested positive and died on April 20 at Adventist Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.