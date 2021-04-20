3-alarm fire at Organic Valley Creamery prompts evacuations

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A three-alarm fire at the Organic Valley Creamery in McMinnville Tuesday that prompted evacuations.
McMinnville Fire Department responded to the fire at the creamery located at 700 Northeast Highway 99W just before 1:30 p.m.
MMFD asks for residents within a ¼ to 1/2 a mile radius from the creamery to evacuate due to an ammonia inside the creamery. Evacuees are being directed to West Wortman Park, according to MFD.
“Please do not return to the areas that have been evacuated. Our officers are continuing to have to tell people to leave who have returned to watch what is going on,” McMinnville Police Department said in a Tweet.
Highway 99W is closed between Evans Street and McDonald Lane.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Lafayette, Amity, West Valley/Polk County, Dayton and Dundee Fire Districts are assisting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.