SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews rushed to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Silverton on Thursday, but not before the flames had caused extensive damage, according to fire officials.
The fire destroyed a barn, three cars, and a recreational vehicle in the 11800 block of Silverton Road, according to the Silverton Fire District.
Luckily, no one was hurt, fire officials said. Firefighters from Marion County and Mount Angel assisted at the scene.
Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire. No additional information was immediately released.
